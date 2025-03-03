Promising Green Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 3rd

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that focus on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal power, or on enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability practices. Investors are attracted to these stocks not only for their potential financial returns as demand for clean energy grows, but also because they align with environmental values and efforts to reduce carbon emissions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $35.28. 375,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,633. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Nuvve stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $2.39. 832,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,772. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.88. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.94. 122,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,062. The stock has a market cap of $530.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Featured Stories