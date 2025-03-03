Promising Defense Stocks To Watch Today – March 3rd

Citigroup, Boeing, and Celestica are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in the research, development, production, or support of national defense technology and equipment. They often include firms manufacturing aircraft, missiles, and other military hardware, and tend to attract investors looking for stable returns due to steady government defense spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,171,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $175.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.69. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $203.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 2.27. Celestica has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $144.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73.

