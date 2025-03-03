Promising Defense Stocks To Watch Today – February 28th

Rocket Lab USA, Citigroup, General Electric, Celestica, and RTX are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that produce military equipment, technology, and services for government defense agencies. These stocks tend to be influenced by government spending and geopolitical events, making them a distinct category that can offer stability during economic uncertainties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $20.28. 24,759,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,061,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. 5,797,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,011,605. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.46 and its 200 day moving average is $181.72. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $124.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

NYSE CLS traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90. Celestica has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 2.27.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.24. RTX has a 1 year low of $88.95 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

