Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – February 28th

CSX, Celsius, Cenovus Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Ovintiv, and Pembina Pipeline are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies that are based in Canada, representing ownership in these companies. They are typically traded on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, and their value is influenced by the performance of the underlying companies and the broader Canadian economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.91. 3,750,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,825,427. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,982,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

CVE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 4,121,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,744,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. 1,813,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,635. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,810. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. 949,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,632. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.60. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Shares of PBA traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.49. 1,030,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.25.

