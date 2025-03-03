Promising Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 28th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the production, processing, or distribution of agricultural products. These companies might include producers of seeds, fertilizers, and machinery, as well as suppliers of agri-tech innovations, providing investors exposure to the global food supply and farming sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.83 and a 200 day moving average of $148.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.46. The company had a trading volume of 692,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,534. The firm has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.20. The stock had a trading volume of 834,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,669. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.61.

