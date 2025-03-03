Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 239.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $123.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

