Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 4,238.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.29% of IAC worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Creative Planning lifted its position in IAC by 55.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in IAC by 15.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of IAC from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

