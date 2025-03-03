Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 177,157.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 110.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.15.

NYSE RL opened at $271.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.49 and its 200 day moving average is $218.25.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

