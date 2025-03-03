Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $10.41 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,291.12. The trade was a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DAL opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

