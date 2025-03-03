Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $10.14 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MongoDB at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. China Renaissance assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $267.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.05. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $449.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 1.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,863 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

