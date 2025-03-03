Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $9.14 Million in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Entergy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 126.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $87.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

