Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This trade represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,492,778 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $89.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

