Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 53,889 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,321,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after buying an additional 2,559,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Snowflake by 165.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 534,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after buying an additional 333,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $40,931,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snowflake Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $176.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40.
In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $2,324,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,045,786.68. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,121,445. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,411 shares of company stock worth $50,608,213. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
