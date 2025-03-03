Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 48,174 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,341,000 after acquiring an additional 37,645 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,164,000 after acquiring an additional 650,990 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PTC by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $163.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $160.53 and a one year high of $203.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

