Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 113,438 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 76,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $64.65 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 808.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,862.50%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

