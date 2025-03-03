Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unum Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,383,000 after purchasing an additional 392,191 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 151.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 509,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after buying an additional 307,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 236,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 96,916 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $82.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.73. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

