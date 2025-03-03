Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 618.5% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $258,129.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,291.68. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 182,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,149,341.76. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,956 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,255. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWRE opened at $201.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.61. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 558.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

