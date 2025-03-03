Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 267,775 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3,036.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,775 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $33.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.