Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Update

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Procure Space ETF in the third quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000.

Procure Space ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UFO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. Procure Space ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Procure Space ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

