Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,455,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,403,000 after buying an additional 806,639 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 41.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MU opened at $93.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

