Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 4,617 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 459.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,082,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 347,085 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.91 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

