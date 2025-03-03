Private Trust Co. NA Has $300,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

