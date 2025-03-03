Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $24.84 on Monday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.