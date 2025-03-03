Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,445 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000.

SNPE opened at $53.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.02. Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $55.62.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

