Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 643,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

