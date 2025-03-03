Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 200 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

FIW stock opened at $103.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $96.29 and a twelve month high of $111.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.93 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

