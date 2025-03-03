Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Holdings Reduced by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

