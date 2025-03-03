Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $294.01 and last traded at $294.01. 17,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 138,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.

Primerica Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

