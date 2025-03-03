Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Trading Down 21.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) traded down 21.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.13. 317,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 574% from the average session volume of 47,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Premier Health of America Trading Down 43.8 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.59.
Premier Health of America Company Profile
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
