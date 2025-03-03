Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Update

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 31st total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Premier Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,065,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 62.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Premier Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 804.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

