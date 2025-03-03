Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in February

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PDIYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967. Predictive Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

