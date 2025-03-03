Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in February

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Predictive Discovery Price Performance
OTCMKTS PDIYF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967. Predictive Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.
Predictive Discovery Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Discovery
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.