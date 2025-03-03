Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.07 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 27828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $630.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

