Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Robert W. Baird

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $719.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.65. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by ($0.18). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,590,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 989,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,189,000 after acquiring an additional 283,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

