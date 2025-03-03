Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17, Zacks reports.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $38.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $112,427.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,278.56. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,790.40. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

