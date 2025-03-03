Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.16, Zacks reports.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 59.9 %

Shares of PLRX stock traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $1.38. 19,342,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $112,427.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,278.56. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. This trade represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $38.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

