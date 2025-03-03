Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.16, Zacks reports.
Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 59.9 %
Shares of PLRX stock traded down $2.06 on Monday, reaching $1.38. 19,342,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.
Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics
In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $112,427.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,278.56. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 52,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,790.40. This trade represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pliant Therapeutics
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.