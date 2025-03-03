Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 404 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $61,730.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,318.26. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.30%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

