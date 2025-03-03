Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $126.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.83 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

