Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.8% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60,931 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $297.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.11 and a 200-day moving average of $307.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $284.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

