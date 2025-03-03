Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 37 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 0.5% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,016.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,898.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,622.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price objective (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

