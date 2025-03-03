Planning Directions Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $405.73 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.79. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

