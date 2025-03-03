Planning Directions Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 420,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

