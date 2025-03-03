PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 487,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

