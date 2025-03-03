Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,671 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 53,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Performance Food Group worth $90,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $298,794,000 after acquiring an additional 401,235 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,974 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $360,197,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $54,665,000 after buying an additional 371,078 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $85.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Melius Research raised Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.