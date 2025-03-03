peaq (PEAQ) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week

peaq (PEAQ) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. peaq has a total market capitalization of $108.24 million and $15.52 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, peaq has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One peaq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,339.01 or 0.99843397 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,438.11 or 0.96706744 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

peaq was first traded on November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,243,243,810 coins and its circulating supply is 696,008,056 coins. peaq’s official website is www.peaq.network. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. peaq’s official message board is www.peaq.network/community/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,243,149,167.86661846 with 695,929,470.85445347 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.1592761 USD and is up 8.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $15,359,320.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase peaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

