PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $70.26 and last traded at $70.74. 4,071,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 11,705,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

Specifically, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

