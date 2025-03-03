Paymentus (PAY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paymentus Price Performance

PAY opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30. Paymentus has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Paymentus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $1,280,401.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,478. This represents a 25.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,908,459.65. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,136 shares of company stock worth $1,883,831. 87.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

