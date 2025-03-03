Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $139.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $131.39 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.