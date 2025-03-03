Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 40,000 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.08% of Rekor Systems worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REKR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 332.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 80,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,907 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $1.23 on Monday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

