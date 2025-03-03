Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.52.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

