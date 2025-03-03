Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $117,000 Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 421.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 380,392 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 641,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after acquiring an additional 372,443 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,887,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,927,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 335,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 621,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163,543 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 2.02. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $34.28.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.